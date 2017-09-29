Pai Confirmation Vote Scheduled for Monday

WASHINGTON—According to the Senate Executive Calendar, further debate on FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's nomination will be the first order of business on the Senate floor Monday (Oct. 2), with debate on his nomination to continue, equally divided between the majority and minority, until 5:30, at which time there will be a vote—almost certainly to confirm—and the President immediately notified of the result.

