Pai Appoints Dr. Eric Burger as Chief Technology Officer

WASHINGTON—Dr. Eric Burger is joining the FCC as Chairman Pai’s pick for chief technology officer. Burger will replace former CTO Dr. Henning Schulzrinne as the main advisor to Chairman Pai and as the senior technology expert in the agency.

Burger joins the FCC after most recently serving as the director of the Security and Software Engineering Research Center in Washington. He also has experience in senior engineering and technology positions for various telecommunications companies, as well as serving as a technology consultant. He has also spent time as a teach of computer science at Georgetown University, George Mason University and The George Washington University.

The FCC says that Dr. Burger is expected to begin in his new position this month.