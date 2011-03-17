PAG unveils rack-mountable Cube charger

PAG has introduced a rack-mountable version of its high-power, simultaneous Cube charger.

The PAG RMC4X can be used to fast-charge Li-Ion batteries manufactured by PAG, Sony or IDX by means of four V-Mount or PAGlok battery mounts that connect to the charger via its four XLR-4 outputs.

The charger is designed to be mounted in a half-width rack system and measures 1RU high. However, two units can be mounted side by side in a standard full-width 19in rack by using connecting plates available from PAG. The RMC4X is well-suited for use in OB vehicles, but it is equally suitable for use in a workshop environment. Two models are available supplied with either four V-Mount or four PAGlok connectors. The mounts incorporate a cable terminated with an XLR-4 connector.