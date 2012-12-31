Oxygen DCT launches MRS multiviewers

Oxygen DCT has launched a new range of multiviewers shown for the first time at the recent BVE North exhibition.

The MRS range incorporates triple-rate 3Gb/s HD/SD-SDI and analog performance. With its modular architecture and display configuration flexibility, the MRS range is suited for any broadcast application that requires mission critical monitoring.

The MRS range incorporates three frame sizes: a pocket-sized multiviewer with four inputs, a mid-sized unit with 16 inputs and four outputs and a large-scale multiviewer, the MRS-X, which offers 132 inputs and 32 outputs.

Oxygen DCT’s MRS range also delivers peace of mind by incorporating signal probing on screen alarms and frames that are designed to avoid single point failure.