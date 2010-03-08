Oscar Overnights Up 14 Percent from 2009

NEW YORK: Last night’s presentation of the Academy Awards on ABC yielded a 26.5 rating and a 40 percent audience share in early numbers. The numbers were 14 percent more than the same metric for last year’s Oscars. The overnights come from the 56 largest TV markets in the country. Specific audience numbers are still being calculated for the Sunday telecast, but last year’s ceremony drew 36.6 million people.



By comparison, this year’s Golden Globes on NBC were watched by nearly 17 million people; the People’s Choice Awards on CBS pulled in 10.8 million; and the Grammys on CBS drew nearly 26 million viewers, according to Nielsen.