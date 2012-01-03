Orad's Maestro graphic system now on-air at Mississippi's WCBI-TV

WCBI-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, MS, has purchased a Maestro graphics system from Orad (www.orad.tv) for the station's local news and program production.

WCBI has incorporated a dual-channel Maestro system with MOS newsroom interface to replace three aging graphics products and to give the station a new 3-D graphics look. The upgrade is part of a phased rollout of new technologies designed to streamline the station's workflow and deliver news in a more dynamic and efficient manner.

Maestro provides a comprehensive on-air enterprise graphics suite and a complete workflow that meets all the graphics needs of TV stations — all on a single graphics platform and integrated with the most commonly used newsroom, automation and editing systems.

One thing that particularly attracted WCBI to the system was its ease of use. The system does not require a staff of programmers. The station wanted to be able to determine its own destiny in terms of when it created graphics and how they were presented and not have to rely on expensive, specialized expertise. With Maestro's drop-down menus and advanced GUI, WCBI can do just about anything without scripting or programming.

Morris Network, a division of Morris Multimedia, owns WCBI. Morris Network owns and operates 14 network affiliate television stations.