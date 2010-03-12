Orad to unveil channel-in-a-box playout solution

Orad will introduce its new Blend channel-in-a-box solution at the 2010 NAB Show in Booth SL 2014. Blend offers HD/SD video playout coupled with 3D real-time graphics capability in a single box.

With Blend, a channel dedicated to video clips playback and a channel dedicated to graphics playout are both controlled from the same user interface by a single operator, reducing operational costs.

As a file-based video server, Blend enables broadcasters to rely on all commonly used file formats, codecs and wrappers. Clips can be played back in SD, HD and uncompressed HD, and can be copied to the local storage while on-air without disturbing the current playout. In addition, broadcasters can choose to trigger clips’ playback either manually or from automation using standard VDCP.

Blend also enables the use of graphic elements such as multiple tickers, lower-thirds, full frames and animated logos and graphics without requiring scripting or programming. Blend’s video output can be captured by its graphic playout enabling squeeze backs of the video during credits, or any 3D DVE effects.

Blend provides maximum performance and reliability, including external access to storage, the ability to replace faulty hard drives while on-air, hot-swappable power supplies, mechanical and software bypass, and RAID configuration for both system disks and storage. Blend supports 16 channels of embedded audio (eight pairs) for mixing, presets and cross fades.