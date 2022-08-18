OpenVault Promotes Keith Broach to EVP, Global Sales

JERSEY CITY, N.J.—OpenVault promoted Keith Broach to executive vice president, Global Sales. He will oversee a multi-national sales team and partners to take the company’s suite of SaaS products to broadband providers worldwide.

In a press statement Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault, said, “The rapid growth of our global sales team and market reach has amplified the need for a world-class sales leader such as Keith. His industry expertise, leadership skills and strong relationships will optimize our sales team’s ability to help customers gain positive outcomes through deployment of OpenVault tools.”

OpenVault solutions target a range of needs, including network optimization and diagnostics as well as customer engagement and monetization. OpenVault and Kyrio, a subsidiary of CableLabs, recently announced that OpenVault is the first official member of the Kyrio PMA Partner Program for the development and deployment of Profile Management Application solutions that, according to the company, can increase capacity and reliability, particularly in DOCSIS 3.1 networks.

Broach was an optical systems engineer before shifting to sales during almost 10 years with Cisco. In 2009 he became director and then vice president of sales during a five-year stint with Cyan (now Ciena.) More recently he was vice president of sales with 6WIND; vice president, market development with Cobo; and NFV solutions director with Telco Systems. He began his career in network operations and network planning roles with Southwestern Bell and AT&T, respectively.