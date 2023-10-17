OpenVault Integrates PMA With Harmonic’s cOS Broadband Platform

DENVER, Colo.—OpenVault has partnered with Harmonic to integrate OpenVault’s Profile Management Application (PMA) technology with Harmonic’s market-leading cOS broadband platform (formerly CableOS).

The integration will simplify the optimization of bandwidth and performance for operators with DOCSIS 3.1 or higher networks, the companies said.

OpenVault’s OV PMA software adds a significant new functionality to broadband CMTSs, increasing effective usable bandwidth and network resiliency for operators. The integration of OV PMA software enables the CMTS to identify network impairments and maximize network capacity when they are present, resulting in superior experiences for broadband subscribers, the companies said.

“As the first member of the Kyrio PMA Partner Program, we’ve been out front in creating and evangelizing the power of PMA,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. “Our partnership with Harmonic is the first example of how vendors can make OV PMA an essential part of operational capabilities, driving performance and resiliency higher in DOCSIS 3.1 or higher network.”

PMA was developed to leverage the programmable PHY layer to increase the usable capacity in DOCSIS 3.1 networks. The goal of PMA is to optimize the amount of data that can be transferred on an OFDM(A) channel in a given amount of time based on real-world impaired plant conditions.

OpenVault’s OV PMA optimizes modulation profiles used by DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems on OFDM(A) channels. It then routinely monitors and adjusts these profiles based on changing RF impairments, to ensure that subscribers receive the best possible service quality. This results in improvement of up to 40% in overall network capacity and bolsters the resilience of DOCSIS 3.1 modems, particularly in the presence of impairments, OpenVault said.

