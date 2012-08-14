openGear Platform Expands with Rascular Technology

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA: Ross Video expands the openGear partnership with U.K.-based Rascular Technology. Rascular offers a one-stop software application that controls equipment from a diverse set of manufacturers in an on-air environment.



Helm, Rascular’s flagship product, is a fully user-configurable, PC-based application providing either mouse-driven or touchscreen control and monitoring via TCP/IP for a wide range of broadcast equipment workflows.