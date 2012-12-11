Open IPTV Forum commissions IPTV, OTT test suite

The Open IPTV Forum (OIPF) has commissioned Digital TV Labs to develop a test suite for the certification of OIPF-conforming IPTV, OTT and hybrid devices.

The new test suite and associated test harness are intended for both open OTT services as well as a managed IPTV system.

The Digital TV Labs work will be included in the first release of the OIPF Test Suite — due out in early 2013 — as well as the second release of the HbbTV Test Suite in the second half of next year.

According to an announcement of the OIPF-sponsored tests, the test suite will be operated by an OIPF test harness base on an upgraded Ligada iSuite, providing a common automated test tool for both HbbTV and OIPF testing and conformance.