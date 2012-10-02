Ooyala Closes on $35 Million in Series E Funding

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. -- Ooyala said today that it closed on $35 million in Series E funding. Singapore-based global investment firm EDBI joined Telstra and others in the round, with Telstra, Australia’s largest telecom service provider, leading. Ooyala is also establishing a new hub in Singapore to house its regional digital broadcasting operations and services.



“Ooyala’s leadership in online video analytics and monetization is its key differentiator from competing platforms,” said Ms. Chu Swee Yeok, CEO of EDBI. “Establishing its Asia-Pacific headquarters and development facilities in Singapore, a premier business hub, strongly positions Ooyala to capitalize on the rapidly developing online video revolution in Asia. Through this symbiotic partnership, Singapore’s data analytics capabilities will be strengthened with Ooyala’s pioneering efforts in big data video analytics while EDBI’s extensive international networks will be accessible to Ooyala, enabling it to further expand its global footprint through Singapore to Asia and the rest of the world.”



Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Ooyala signing Telstra as an investor, reseller and customer. Ooyala is now working with Telstra to integrate its streaming, monetization and discovery platform with Telstra’s over-the-top entertainment offerings, including its BigPond broadband service for internet and TV, and T-Box, a revolutionary digital set top box that provides access to free-to-air TV channels as well as internet channels, TV shows, BigPond Movies on demand and Foxtel on T-Box, via the BigPond broadband service. Telstra will be working with media companies throughout Australia to standardize digital distribution and monetization on the Ooyala platform.





