Ooyala Acquires Nativ

LONDON & SANTA CLARA, CALIF. – Video, analytics and advertising technology provider Ooyala, an independent subsidiary of Telstra, has announced they have acquired London-based Nativ, a provider of cloud-based media logistics and workflow software and services. This is the second acquisition for Ooyala in the last nine months; the company acquired Videoplaza last October.

With the addition of Nativ’s MioEverywhere media logistics platform, Ooyala now is able to do video production, post-production, digital content services, broadcast planning and media management for both OTT and on-air content. Nativ will operate as a stand-alone new line of business under the Ooyala brand.

“We have a very strong shared vision for enabling the world’s broadcasters and media companies to more easily, and more profitably, adapt to major shifts in TV industry technologies and business models,” said Jon Folland, CEO of Nativ who will become part of the Ooyala executive team.

Ooyala is located in Santa Clara, Calif.