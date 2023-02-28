OOONA Introduces Quality Assurance Management Tool
OOONA QA can be used to manage the process for a wide range of assets
TEL AVIV—OOONA has unveiled OOONA QA, a new tool that gives broadcasters and language service providers an intuitive management system to track their quality control.
The new tool manages the quality assurance process for various asset types, including video, audio and subtitle files. All descriptive fields can be tailored to the user's requirements, the company said.
Content to undergo quality assurance can be entered manually or imported as an Excel file. Once logged, a ticket is generated, capturing issue type, source, description, severity and other relevant data to identify the error's exact location and origin, it said.
The system includes intuitive controls for collaboration among team members who work on fixing errors flagged until an asset is greenlit. Originally developed for HOT Telecommunications, Israel's largest cable TV and internet service provider, OOONA QA is now available to all enterprise clients.
"Effective project management and quality assurance are essential components of successful language operations,” said Wayne Garb, OOONA co-founder and CEO. "We remain committed to providing innovative solutions which enable our customers to overcome any production challenges they might face."
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.