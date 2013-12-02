OneTV Deploys GV Stratus in Hong Kong

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Grass Valley deployed its first set of GV Stratus nonlinear media production tools in Hong Kong for OneTV.



The 24/7 news station is also leveraging the capabilities of Grass Valley’s Edius Elite multiformat nonlinear editing software, K2 Summit 3G Production Client and K2 SAN storage. Together, these technologies provide the station with what it needs to deliver news around the clock and to multiple platforms.



With GV Stratus, OneTV is equipped with an efficient and complete set of tools for ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout. Compatible with the Media Object Server protocol, this enables it to interface with and take programming instructions from most newsroom computer systems. GV Stratus gives OneTV the ability to integrate with its archive systems, removable file ingest via the user interface for file-based camera files and with full end-to-end HD support. GV Stratus and the K2 media server and storage platform employ several open standards to offer OneTV an expandable foundation for new applications and workflows. GV Stratus also combines with Edius to offer seamless real-time editing functionality.



“We opted for a solution from Grass Valley that will help facilitate a ‘create once, publish everywhere’ consolidated workflow,” said said Lo Wing Fai, Oliver, president of OneTV. “Now, we can take advantage of a seamless work environment that gives us control over the entire spectrum of our content creation and distribution lifecycle.”