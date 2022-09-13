OneFootball Taps NPAW for Ad Analytics

BARCELONA—OneFootball, the world’s largest football media platform, has announced it has chosen video business intelligence leader NPAW as its advertising analytics provider to monitor and optimize its ad strategy and experience.

The football media platform is using the analytics capabilities of the NPAW Suite’s Ads module to track ad performance and consumption at the end-user level.

Unlike demand-side analytics solutions, which only offer limited ad insertion and impression insights, NPAW Ads provides full visibility into user behavior and perceived playback quality — a critical advantage when designing a superior ad experience centered around the viewer, NPAW said.

“The true value of NPAW’s advertising analytics starts where that of demand-side solutions stop,” assured Patrick Fischer, CBO of OneFootball. “By having a clear, in-depth picture of what happens before, during, and after ad playback, we can optimize our ad experience to increase both ad revenue and user satisfaction.

Using the NPAW data on how its users consume ads, OneFootball plans to fine-tune its ad strategy and delivery to maximize engagement and monetization, the companies said.

In addition, the agreement will provide teams with one source for ad data and make cohesive, data-based decisions., the companies said.

“We are thrilled to be working with such a big a name in the football media space as OneFootball,” said Till Sudworth, CMO of NPAW. “We look forward to helping the platform make the most of its ad inventory while continuing to deliver the first-class viewing experience it is known for.”