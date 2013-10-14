Omroep Flevoland selects Grass Valley’s live production solutions for multiscreen news delivery

Omroep Flevoland, a Netherlands regional broadcaster, has selected several live production and playout tools from Grass Valley to streamline its workflows to meet its viewers’ growing demands for multiscreen, multiplatform viewing. Omroep Flevoland is an independent broadcaster in the Flevoland province of the Netherlands that brings 24/7 news, sports, weather and traffic updates via radio, television and the Internet to the region’s residents.

To serve its viewers, Omroep Flevoland selected GV Stratus nonlinear media production tools in combination with Edius nonlinear editing software and GV Edge for integrated playout. Grass Valley’s solutions enable Omroep Flevoland to adopt a unique approach to its news cycle by combining workflows across radio, television and Internet streams.

GV Stratus provides a wide range of tools for a nonlinear production workflow, offering support for ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout. It combines with the Edius NLE to offer real-time editing functionality. GV Edge is a Linux-based playout solution that includes built-in graphics and multiscreen delivery capability. The solutions form a seamless production/delivery platform that integrates into Omroep Flevoland’s existing infrastructure.