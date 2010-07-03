Omneon supports end-to-end workflow for M-Net

South Africa's first private subscription TV service, Electronic Media Network (M-Net), is expanding its Omneon installation to include two Spectrum media server systems and a MediaGrid active storage system. The resulting Omneon media storage and processing platform will support playout of M-Net's short-form content, which is broadcast to 3.6 million subscribers in 41 countries across Africa.

Content is ingested onto M-Net's existing Omneon Spectrum media server systems and stored onto a 216TB Omneon MediaGrid system. When M-Net first created its digital archives, the broadcaster used the media server to enable ingest of more than 200,000 hours of content.

Harris D-Series automation moves content for M-Net's originated channels to the new Spectrum server for playout as required.