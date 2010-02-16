Omneon delivers storage, processing, distribution platform for NBC coverage of Winter Games

Omneon is supplying NBC with storage, processing and a high-speed content distribution platform to support its live HD production workflow and streamline delivery of all Internet and VOD content during the network's coverage of the Vancouver Olympic Games.

An Omneon MediaGrid active storage system, located at the NBC Highlights Factory in Vancouver, British Columbia, integrates with the EVS XT[2] production server to enable fast, seamless access to high volumes of HD media in live and near-live broadcast production.

The MediaGrid also will leverage Omneon ProXchange to transcode edited content for rapid delivery via the Omneon ProCast CDN content distribution system to NBC's facilities in New York City, where a second Omneon MediaGrid system will be the media access point serving all of NBC's new media delivery outlets.