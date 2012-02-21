OConnor Unveils O-Focus DM Photo and Cine Sets



BURBANK, CALIF.: OConnor announced the O-Focus Dual Mini, a compact, double-sided, direct-drive, follow-focus unit optimized for both still and cine-style camera lenses. The precision gear drive of the main bridge is designed with a gear ratio of 1:0.75 so that 360 degrees of input results in 270 degrees of output (i.e. rotation on the drive gear).



There are two versions of the O-Focus DM, the Photo Set and the Cine Set, each with its own transmission ratio. The difference is accomplished by the use of two types of hand wheels that interface with the main bridge to generate optimized transmission output. The hand wheels can be swapped out with no tools. Both versions of the O-Focus DM feature low profiles that allow use with large diameter lenses. The sliding dovetail design provides adjustment for various lens sizes, even those with very large lens barrel diameters. Additionally, tapered flank couplings eliminate play between the hand wheel and bridge connection.



The O-Focus DM integrates with existing follow-focus accessories including whips, cranks and gears. It also shares many of the OConnor CFF-1 accessories, such as the Studio hand wheel and Marking Discs, hand wheel extension and Studio 15/19mm bridge. The new Toothless Friction Driver, for the use of still lenses, eliminates much of the need for additional toothed gear rings.



The O-Focus DM Cine Set and O-Focus DM Photo Set are both available.



