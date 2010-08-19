OConnor to unveil 2065 fluid head

OConnor will launch the 2065 fluid head designed to handle digital cameras at IBC2010.

The 2065 offers OConnor's stepless, ultra-smooth pan-and-tilt fluid drag, which is designed to deliver the control and stability necessary for film-style shooting. OConnor's sinusoidal counterbalance system provides true, accurate balance at any point in the tilt range.

Replacing the 2060HD, the new 2065 shares the ergonomic design of OConnor’s higher-payload fluid heads, like the 2575D and 120EX models. Pan-and-tilt breaks are conveniently located on the left side of the head, so operation is both intuitive and familiar, and the 2065 also offers many of the same features as the 120EX. The platform is equipped with dual scales, one on each side, and four handle rosettes that allow operation from either side of the head.

See OConnor at IBC Stand 11.F60.

