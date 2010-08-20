OConnor reveals new fluid head for digital cinematography cameras

OConnor has launched its 2065 fluid head, designed to work with large digital cinema cameras like the Red One, Sony F-35 and ARRI Alexa.

The 2065 includes the benefits of OConnor’s stepless, ultra-smooth pan and tilt fluid drag — specifically designed to deliver the control and stability necessary for film-style shooting. The patented sinusoidal counterbalance system provides true, accurate balance at any point in the tilt range.

Replacing the 2060HD model, the new 2065 shares the ergonomic design of higher-payload fluid heads like the 2575D and 120EX models. Pan and tilt breaks are located on the left side of the head — so operation is both intuitive and familiar. The 2065 also offers many of the same features as the 120EX.

The platform is equipped with dual scales, one on each side, and four handle rosettes allow operation from either side of the head, as well as front or back handle mounting. A one-touch platform release lever enables one finger or hand action to undo the safety catch and open the lever, which speeds deployment and location changes in the field.

With a greater payload and drag than its predecessor, this new head weighs 22.9lbs and has a payload of 0lbs to 71lbs. Because OConnor fluid heads can be counterbalanced down to 0lbs, they are widely used for cinematography, where cameras keep getting lighter, lenses keep getting larger and more accessories are constantly being developed.

The new 2065 fluid head package will begin shipping this month.