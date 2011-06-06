Ocean Blue brings out DVB software for multiprocessors

Ocean Blue Software based in Bristol, UK, has upgraded its Sunrise DVB software to support multicore CPUs and multitasking. The idea is to exploit emerging TVs and PVRs incorporating advanced processors, enabling manufacturers to take full advantage of the power with faster and richer user interfaces.

The enhancement means Sunrise DVB can now operate as either the core of the system or as a plug-in module to a more complex, bus-driven architecture, where there may be multiple presentation engines and other processes running alongside the DVB Core.

Ocean Blue has added the ability to link external graphic environments to Sunrise, to generate the UI. This enables developers to replace the native UI with an interface built in QT, CSS3 or Adobe Flash, generating a richer user experience.

The development is in line with a trend towards hybrid systems driven by platforms such as Android, Google TV and YouView, where the main focus is on IP technology but with a requirement for a stable and mature broadcast solution.