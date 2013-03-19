NVIDIA unveils new lineup of Quadro graphics cards

NVIDIA has unveiled a range of NVIDIA Quadro professional graphics products that offer a high level of workstation performance and capabilities.

Built on the efficient processing power of the NVIDIA Kepler architecture the new lineup includes:

NVIDIA Quadro K4000 – A high-end card that delivers fast performance for graphics-intensive applications. Has 3GB of onboard memory, multimonitor support and stereo capability in a single-slot configuration.

NVIDIA Quadro K2000 – A midrange card that comes with 2GB of onboard memory and multimonitor support for enhanced desktop productivity.

NVIDIA Quadro K2000D – A variant of the Quadro K2000, with native support for two dual-link DVI display connectors.

NVIDIA Quadro K600 – An entry-level card equipped with 1GB of onboard memory.

Features include a next-generation streaming multiprocessor engine (SMX) that delivers up to 50 percent faster visualization performance and twice the compute horsepower of previous-generation products and larger, faster onboard GPU memory.