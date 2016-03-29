NVerzion Adds Peacher as CloudNine Business Development Manager

Jim Peacher



SALT LAKE CITY—Digital broadcast tools and station automation provider NVerzion has announced the appointment of Jim Peacher to the position of business development manager for the company’s CloudNine video server. He will oversee the product’s market growth and look to open up additional distribution channels.

Peacher joins the NVerzion team from LPC Consulting, where he worked as a sales and marketing consultant. He has also previously held sales leadership positions with Crispin, Florical Systems, Clear-Com and ASC/Leitch Technology.

Peacher will be based out of Woodland, Calif. He will report directly to Scott Murphy, NVerzion president.