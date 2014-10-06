Nugen Audio Launches MasterCheck for Loudness Optimization of Streaming Music

NEW YORK—Nugen Audio is celebrating a decade of service to the music and audio post-production communities by introducing MasterCheck, an audio plug-in that empowers producers to create music in the new audio paradigm of loudness normalization in music streaming. In addition, Nugen Audio is featuring version 2 of Visualizer, the latest incarnation of the company’s industry-leading audio analysis and real-time comparison toolset.



MasterCheck is an audio plug-in for professional recording systems such as Avid Pro Tools, Steinberg Cubase, or Ableton Live. Intended for every aspect of music production including recording, mixing, mastering, compilation, archive, and restoration, MasterCheck is also useful for producing podcasts at optimal loudness levels for dialog clarity and the listener environment. With MasterCheck, audio engineers can apply loudness matching and dynamic content analysis, using techniques such as peak-to-loudness ratio, to compare their audio output with existing productions. The advanced side-chain loudness matching can also be used to audition signal paths without the improvement of increased loudness to understand precisely how various effects such as compression can change the sound with no influence from the loudness enhancement. In this manner, MasterCheck empowers professionals to re-gain control over the playout environment by providing a precise understanding of how their tracks will sound during streaming. For the first time, producers can take full advantage of the new loudness normalization paradigm.



Also on display at the 2014 AES Convention is Visualizer v2, the latest update of Nugen Audio’s audio analysis suite. Aimed at music mixing and mastering as well as audio post-production, Visualizer provides comprehensive audio analysis for recording, mixing, and mastering in a single plug-in. The standardized reference set of professional tools is designed to help audio engineers work faster, avoid mistakes, repeat past successes, and understand the success of others.



MasterCheck will be available in October at a suggested retail price of $129. Also in October, users will be able to download a beta version of the new Visualizer, with the full release scheduled for later this year. In celebration of 10 years of business, Nugen Audio is offering a buy-one, get-one free offer for the month of October on all plug-ins.