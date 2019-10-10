NTT Creates Live Ultra Reality Viewing Experience for MLB Playoff Game

SECAUCUS, N.J.—Take me out to the ballgame could have a whole new meaning soon as a result of a recent Proof of Concept from NTT and Major League Baseball. As part of the two organization’s recently announced multi-year technology agreement, NTT successfully tested its Ultra Reality Viewing technology during Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros.

The goal of the demonstration was to verify the feasibility of a real-time, super high definition surround video fan experience of a live sporting event.

NTT installed multiple 4K cameras at Tropicana Field, the home of the Rays, that transmitted high-definition images (12K wide) in real time to a super-wide screen (90.6x469-inch) with 6ch surround sound at MLB Network’s studio in Secaucus, N.J.

“This URV technology created a uniquely transformative sensation that put the remote viewer into the ballpark and its atmosphere live,” NTT said in its press release.

NTT says that it will continue to work with MLB toward expanding use of URV technology for other fan experiences.