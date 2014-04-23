NRB Shifts Show Schedule

MANASSAS, VA. The National Religious Broadcasters annual convention traditionally crosses over a weekend but that will no longer be the practice, at least for next year’s show.



Initially scheduled for Feb. 21–24, Saturday–Tuesday, the show has been changed to Feb. 23–26, 2015, Monday–Thursday.



NRB President and CEO Dr. Jerry A. Johnson explained, “The vast majority of leaders from across the association were in favor of this move, and we are very optimistic of the positive impact the decision will have on the convention’s attendance and on the convention program itself.”



NRB Chairman of the Board Bill Blount said, “Unless they are preaching or presenting at the NRB Convention, most of these church leaders simply will not skip a Sunday for the event … For many who have wanted to attend the convention but were unable to because of commitments to their churches and families, this decision is good news indeed!”



A release added, “Though last year’s convention was the most-attended convention in the past five years, NRB leaders felt the latest change was necessary as part of a larger effort to revitalize the world’s largest annual gathering of Christian communicators.”



Though the dates may change, the venue, the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., will remain the same.