Norfolk State University focuses on future with Hitachi HD cameras

Mass Communications students at Norfolk, VA.-based Norfolk State University are getting hands-on HD production training with three new Hitachi SK-HD1000 digital high-definition cameras in its upgraded television studio.

The studio, which is located on-campus inside the James A. Bowser Industrial Education Building, features an adjacent control room with a Ross Video Synergy 2-M/E production switcher and a Harris Inscriber CG. While it still operates in SD (4:3/16:9) mode, the Hitachi cameras have laid the foundation for its eventual transition to 1080i HD production.

The three Hitachi SK-HD1000 cameras, ordered through York Telecom (a NJ-based systems integrator and equipment dealer with an office in Richmond, V.), are mounted on lightweight Vinten pedestals. The cameras are also outfitted with several Hitachi accessories, including 5in VF-HD500 black/white viewfinders, CU-HD1000 camera control units, RU-1200JY remote control units and fiber camera adapters. The teleprompters also plug directly into the camera, giving students one less cable to worry about and a much neater camera setup.

Lateef Gibson, video producer/director for NSU, said students have used the new cameras for music videos, newscasts and other videos that rely heavily on green or blue screen keying and effects. Student productions are primarily shown on channel 48, the campus television network.

Another factor leading to the selection of Hitachi SK-HD1000s was the studio’s positive experience with Hitachi Z-3000 standard-definition cameras, which have worked reliably for years.