Nordic Streamer Viaplay Plans U.S. Launch on Dec. 15

STOCKHOLM—As part of a push to expand into at least 16 countries by the end of 2023, the Nordic streaming service Viaplay will launch in the U.S. on December 15, with initial distribution on Comcast’s Xfinity platform.

Viaplay will be available as an add-on subscription, priced at $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Viaplay's U.S. launch takes its global footprint to 10 countries, with at least six more set to follow by the end of 2023 at the latest.

At launch, Viaplay will offer more than 1,100 hours of premium Nordic series and films, both new and classic, with a focus on thrillers, drama and young adult content. The service will offer at least one premiere every week and release at least 60 Originals in 2022.

"Our small corner of Europe produces some of the world's most compelling stories,” said Anders Jensen, NENT Group president and CEO. “We create special shows that have both style and substance, and that have been embraced by audiences and critics. At the same time, Hollywood stars like Mads Mikkelsen and Alicia Vikander have helped put the Nordic region even more firmly on the map. There is a receptive audience of Nordic drama fans waiting in the U.S. for Viaplay's unique offering, which will bring the best of Nordic storytelling to the world's most dynamic streaming market."

Looking forward Viaplay intends to launch a direct-to-consumer app in the U.S

The company also said that Viaplay will launch in the Netherlands on March 1 2022 and in the UK during the second half of next year, with Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland set to follow by the end of 2023 at the latest.

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) recently inked an agreement with ViacomCBS to merge its free streaming service, ViaFree with Pluto TV, to launch a unified Pluto TV channel in the Nordics .

As part of the deal, NENT has a strategic ad sales and content partnership with ViacomCBS for the launch of Pluto TV in Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

In announcing that deal, NENT said the agreement would help grow the free service in the Nordics and allow them to focus on the international expansion of their premium service Viaplay.

The Viaplay streaming service is already available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.