Nominations Open for Best of Show Awards at 2021 NAB Show

TV Tech is delighted to announce nominations are now open for our Best of Show awards to honor outstanding new and recently introduced products at the 2021 NAB Show, which takes place in Las Vegas, Oct. 9-13.

The Best of Show 2021 Awards program will showcase new products across Future’s market-leading media brands, including TV Tech, TVB Europe, Radio World, B&C, Next|TV, Mix and Sound & Video Contractor as well as for Best Booth Design.

Companies have until Sept. 23 to submit their nominations. Winners will be selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors, based on descriptions provided via the official nomination form with additional promotional opportunities available online.

Winners receive a sign or badge to display at the 2021 NAB show, as well as winner logo artwork that can be used in social media and marketing. They will also receive a crystal award after the show.

(Image credit: TV Tech)

All nominated products will be featured in the special Best of Show Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition to thousands of readers after NAB Show 2021. Check out the 2020 Guide here

For more information about the 2021 Best of Show Awards at the NAB Show, visit the FAQ page. To nominate, visit the official Best of Show website.