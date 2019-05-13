Nominations Open for 2019 Women in Technology Award

EXTON, Pa.—Nominations are open for the 2019 Women in Technology Award acknowledging achievement of an outstanding woman in technology who has exhibited significant personal and professional growth and has helped to advance the cable telecommunications industry.

First presented in 1995, the award highlights the achievements of women in what traditionally has been a male-dominated sector.

The award, presented jointly by Women in Cable Telecommunications, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, the International Society of Broadband Experts and Cablefax, will be presented during the SCTE-ISBE Annual Awards Luncheon, Oct. 2, at the SCTE-ISBE Cable Tech-Expo 2019 in New Orleans.

The 2018 winner was Noopur Davis, EVP and CTO of Comcast. Other past recipients include: Debbie Picciolo, Theresa Hennesy, Vibha Rustagi, Sherita Ceasar, Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, Jennifer Yohe Wagner, Susan Adams, Leslie Ellis, Barbara Jaffe, Cyndee Everman, Carolyn Terry, Vicki Marts, Charlotte Field, Nomi Bergman and Yvette Kanouff.

To be eligible for consideration, a nominee must be a technical person in the cable or telecommunications industry and be a member of WICT and SCTE-ISBE. More details about the attributes sought in a winner are available online as is the nomination form.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 21.