New Atomos Ninja V+ Firmware Supports 8K ProRes RAW Recording From Canon EOS R5

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has announced the availability of a firmware update for the Ninja V+ enabling the unit to record 8Kp30 ProRes RAW from the Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera.

Apple ProRes RAW 8K provides the combination of real-time, multi-stream editing performance and image quality preservation. The recently announced new features of white balance (WB) and ISO in Final Cut Pro gives creators even greater flexibility and control over their image processing during post-production.

The Atomos Ninja V+ coupled with the Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera offers an affordable solution that democratizes 8K without compromising quality, the company said.

Redesigned with a stealth gray bezel and expanded processing power, the Ninja V+ delivers more options for creators. Using the new Atomos Silicon chip, the AtomIC3, and AtomOS 10 technology, the Atomos team re-engineered the Ninja V+ to increase its power to record ProRes RAW at even higher frame rates and resolutions, it said.

ProRes RAW continues to build momentum in 2021 with more than 30 cameras supported by Atomos. The format combines the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with the real-time performance of ProRes, the company said.

The format gives filmmakers wide latitude when adjusting the look of their images and extending brightness and shadow detail, making it well-suited for HDR workflows. Manageable file sizes speed up and simplify file transfer, media management, and archiving, it said.

ProRes RAW is fully supported in Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro and Avid Media Composer, along with a collection of other applications, including Assimilate Scratch, Colorfront, FilmLight Baselight and Grass Valley Edius.