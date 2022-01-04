Nielsen Launches New CTV Offering to Improve Ad Efficiency

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced the launch of Streaming Signals, a new solution for connected TV (CTV) operators and advertisers to better understand who is watching a show within the household.

Nielsen is billing the new Streaming Signals solution as a first-of-its-kind solution that unbundles household viewing and allows both media buyers and media sellers to create more efficient advertising campaigns that maximize both ad revenue and the delivery of streaming audiences.

"Nielsen Streaming Signals brings a layer of unmatched real-time, person-level demographic precision to audience optimization," said Ameneh Atai, general manager digital and advanced TV, Nielsen. "We know that the media industry is going through accelerated change, switching to a streaming-first approach, and with an audience watching programming whenever, wherever, and on a number of devices. Nielsen is the only one that is unbundling the household because we are the only ones that sit at the intersection of the streaming behavior and audience data."

Nielsen noted that currently most advertising on CTV happens at the household level even though homes are often made up of diverse audiences with different interests. Using custom machine learning models to determine who is in the household based on historical viewership data, Streaming Signals delivers a signal within 50 milliseconds to CTV operators of who is currently streaming program content.

This allows advertisers and agencies making better, faster choices to reach their target audiences and helps eliminate the delivery of irrelevant advertising to viewers, Nielsen said. In turn, media owners can attract more media dollars with ad inventory that is more accurately packaged, by delivering real-time advertising to the right audience.

For example, if “Sons of Anarchy” is being watched within a household, the 35-year-old male likely watching the show will be shown an auto ad instead of a yogurt ad, giving CTV operators the ability to sharpen ad delivery from their inventory, Nielsen said.