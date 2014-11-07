Nielsen Finds 7-9 Percent Ratings Lift From Out-of-Market in Chicago

NEW YORK—Nielsen unveiled the results of a new TV measurement test in Chicago that captured out-of-home viewing data using the Portable People Meter panel over a three-month period beginning in April of this year. The test revealed, over the total day 5 a.m. to 5 a.m., that out-of-home viewing added a 7 to 9 percent ratings lift for audiences aged 25 to 54.



The lift for many specific dayparts and programs was even higher; daytime saw the largest increases of any daypart, while primetime ratings were also significantly larger with the inclusion of out-of-home viewing. By genre, sports programming saw the largest lift—in April sports ratings increased 14 percent after including out-of-home viewing – but the test also revealed increases for other types of programming, including news.



This test allows broadcasters and media buyers and sellers to now quantify for the first time the ratings lift generated by viewers tuning in while away from home. The Chicago test measurement combined data from the existing Nielsen Local People Meter panel with audience data captured away-from-home with the PPM panel, and measured audiences aged 25 to 54 among men, women and both English and Spanish speaking Hispanics.