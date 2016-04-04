Nielsen, Dish Strike Set-Top Viewer Data Deal

NEW YORK—After announcing last week that it would expand its relationship with comScore as part of a long-term deal, Dish Network has announced another deal with Nielsen for use of set-top box data. Nielsen will be able to use that data from satellite subscribers nationwide into its audience measurement systems.

According to Nielsen, the company will calibrate the set-top box data with the information it gets from its expanded viewer panel. The company says this will make its numbers more granular and increase its ability to generate demographic information.

