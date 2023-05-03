Nielsen Debuts Nielsen ONE Content Alpha Content Measurement Solution

NEW YORK—Nielsen has formally introduced Nielsen One Content Alpha, a cross-platform solution that delivers measurement of content viewing across all device types.

The launch is an important step forward in the company’s efforts to provide deduplicated cross-media metrics for ads and content.

Nielsen One Content Alpha, which is initially focused on program level measurement across platforms, is the first iteration of Nielsen One Content, which will be more broadly released in late 2024.

Alpha clients include AMC Networks, Disney, Horizon, IPG media agency Mediahub, Sony Pictures Television, and TelevisaUnivision.

Earlier this year, Nielsen released Nielsen One Ads.

“Following the release of Nielsen One Ads earlier this year, Nielsen One Content is the next step in our journey of delivering cross-platform measurement at scale,” said Deirdre Thomas, chief product officer for audience measurement at Nielsen. “We value the important work with our Alpha clients that will set the stage for publishers, content rights owners, advertisers and agencies, to understand the value of content, and ultimately, to drive critical content monetization and distribution business decisions.”

The solution is designed to help publishers, advertisers and agencies better monetize content in a increasingly fragmented cross-platform digital landscape by enabling users to analyze cross-screen viewing

Unique to Nielsen One Content is the Gracenote ID, the widely used entertainment content identifier powering catalog management, content distribution, and search and discovery experiences across the video ecosystem. The Gracenote ID enables unified measurement of programs across platforms, and the integration of rich metadata, to provide context to audience measurement, Nielsen said.

“We’re excited to work with Nielsen and partner on this important step in the journey to cross-platform content measurement,” said Jon Turner, global chief of analytics, Mediahub, which is one of the early clients of the product. “At Mediahub, we’re committed to helping brands better understand how consumers interact with media and, ultimately, provide them with the best way to reach their target consumers for their brand and business goals. We believe Nielsen One Content will be a critical tool to help us bring that kind of value to our clients.”

“As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision is an unwavering champion for accurate representation of diverse audiences,” added Roberto Ruiz, executive vice president at TelevisaUnivision. “Nielsen has long been a trusted partner in audience measurement, and we’re thrilled to collaborate on the development of their cross-platform solution to ensure the fast-growing Hispanic consumer base is considered as part of the product design and development of Nielsen One Content Alpha.”