NHNZ improves workflows with Quantel Max and Genetic Engineering

New Zealand television production company NHNZ has purchased a Quantel Max HD assist station with Genetic Engineering shared workflow infrastructure.

The new systems enable NHNZ to further boost the productivity of its existing Quantel eQ multi-resolution editing, effects, grading and deliverables system. Quantel Max frees up eQ time by tackling tasks such as conforms, quality control and playout, allowing NHNZ to achieve maximum throughput, productivity and profitability from the creative eQ suite. NHNZ can work on multiple projects across the eQ and Max without copying media or waiting for transfers using the GenePool shared storage.

NHNZ, based in Dunedin, New Zealand, is one of the world's leading producers of factual programming-working on projects for National Geographic International Channels, Nat Geo Wild, Discovery Science, Travel Channel and Smithsonian NHNZ has more than 100 hours of television in production this year, including seven series and two pilots.