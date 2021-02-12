NHL Selects AWS for Cloud Infrastructure

SEATTLE —Amazon Web Services is hitting the ice with the National Hockey League, as the two sides have come to an agreement that will see AWS become the official cloud, AI and machine learning infrastructure provider for the NHL.

AWS’ services are designed to help the NHL automate video processing and content delivery in the cloud, including leveraging its Puck and Player Tracking (PPT) system that is shared with media partners, teams and fans.

The NHL is also expected to build an enterprise video platform on AWS to aggregate video, data and related applications into one central repository to improve search and retrieval of archival footage, give broadcasters instant access to NHL content for syndication and licensing and facilitate the creation and delivery of new in-game analysis, predictions and video highlights for mobile, online and broadcast experiences. This new system will encode, process, store and transmit game footage from a series of new camera angles to provide continuous video feeds that capture plays and events outside the view of traditional broadcast cameras.

With Amazon Kinesis, which collects and analyzes video and data streams in real time, and machine learning services like Amazon SageMaker, the NHL will be able to audit its feeds to broadcast partners in real time. This will help create a smart monitoring system that detects and automatically fixes potential feed issues to ensure a seamless viewing experience across viewing platforms.

“AWS’s state-of-the-art technology and services will provide us with capabilities to deliver analytics and insights that highlight the speed and skill of our game to drive deeper fan engagement,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “AWS is unmatched in the portfolio of cloud services that it delivers, including computer vision and machine learning, and we intend to leverage them across the board to provide advanced analysis to our teams, officials, and media partners faster than ever before. We’re thrilled to have AWS join the NHL’s family of blue-chip technology partners as we continue our focus on innovation and building the most advanced technology solutions in sports.”

The NHL will introduce its new AWS services and technology throughout the upcoming NHL season.