NHL Network Goes OTT With Sling TV

ENGLEWOOD, CALIF.—Hockey fans can now catch OT hockey on the OTT service Sling TV, as it announced a deal to carry the NHL Network as part of its Sports Extra package. This is the first time that the NHL Network has been available by an OTT provider, according to Sling’s press release.

NHL Network provides live games, coverage of live events, and studio shows including “NHL Now,” “NHL Tonight,” and “On the Fly.” Sling TV will offer more than 75 games throughout the rest of the 2016-2017 NHL season, though games will still be subject to local blackouts depending on the users location.

The Sports Extra package is available for Sling Orange subscribers at $5 per month, or $10 per month for Sling Blue subscribers. Sling TV subscribers already with Sports Extra will receive the NHL Network at no additional cost.