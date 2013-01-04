NHK to do First 8K U.S. Broadcast Demo at NAB Show

WASHINGTON and TOKYO-- Japanese public broadcaster NHK will present the latest iteration of its 8K Super Hi-Vision system at the 2013 NAB Show. The demo will be a highlight of the NAB’s 2013 Futures Park area of the show. It will feature a presentation theater for viewing the system’s 8k video and 22.2-multichannel sound, including content recorded at the London 2012 Olympic Games.



The system’s 7680x4320 video format provides 16 times more pixels than HDTV. Its multichannel audio system produces a 3D sound space for viewers located anywhere within a large viewing area. Besides the presentation in the theater, NHK will also show for the first time outside Japan the real-time, over-the-air transmission and reception of Super Hi-Vision broadcasts, using two UHF television channels.



NHK also plans to show its latest developments in production technology for the system, including a 120 Hz Super Hi-Vision camera, as well as the first compact Super Hi-Vision camera suitable for robust mobile use, and a 22.2 multichannel sound production system. The interactive capabilities of a converged broadband/broadcast service will also be presented in a demonstration of the NHK “Hybridcast” system.



The NAB Labs Futures Park is a section of the NAB Show exhibition floor reserved for broadcast-related research and development projects from around the world. Established in 2009 as the International Research Park, the Labs Futures Park will feature high-profile media technologies in development chosen by NAB Labs for presentation to the broad international audience.



The 2013 NAB Show will run April 6-11 in Las Vegas. ~ Deborah D. McAdams