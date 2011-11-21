NHK and intoPIX Develop 4K for Outdoor Acquisition
LOUVAIN-LA-NEUKVE, BELGIUM: intoPIX says that it “has cooperated” with NHK Engineering Services in the development of a JPEG 2000 encoding technology for 4K image acquisition. The intoPIX JPEG 2000 FPGA-based IP cores enable 4K image compression into a single JPEG 2000 code stream in real-time and without any tiling.
NHK Engineering Services has already developed a “JPEG 2000 outdoor acquisition system for 4K high-resolution images” that makes the acquisition as easy as if it was HDTV images. It has been utilized during the acquisition of high-speed running scenes (using a vehicle-mounted system) and the live broadcast of cardiac surgery.
The technology developed by NHK Engineering Services in collaboration with intoPIX enables a more compact and easier system for the outdoor acquisition of 4K high-resolution images. NHK Engineering Services will continue to expand the features of this technology and is planning to make full use of JPEG 2000 characteristics, such as its scalability.
