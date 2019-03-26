NFL, Verizon Team Up on 5G Development

NEW YORK—The NFL and Verizon are huddling on ways to incorporate 5G technologies to boost fans’ at home and in-stadium experience, as the two have announced a two-year partnership that will see the development of new products and services that utilize 5G and other future technologies.

With Verizon now as “the official 5G innovation partner of the NFL,” there are currently three key areas of focus, including video streaming technology. Specifically, Verizon will look at how to use 5G to stream volumetric video for new experiences and applications. This could help with Verizon’s mobile distribution of live games across its mobile services.

Other avenues that the partnership is expected to explore is the use of 5G for in-stadium mobile features and the development of NFL-themed mobile games powered by 5G.

“The Innovation Partnership will use Verizon’s 5G technology to unlock new and exciting ways for NFL fans to view, share and engage with their favorite teams no matter where they are,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO. “From the living room to the stadium, 5G will transform the sports experience.”