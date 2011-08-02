Neyrinck ships SoundCode Exchange MXF, SoundCode Exchange MXF Import plug-ins

Neyrinck has begun shipping the SoundCode Exchange MXF and SoundCode Exchange MXF Import plug-ins for Pro Tools for Mac and Windows.

SoundCode Exchange MXF and SoundCode Exchange MXF Import provides MXF file import and export workflows for Pro Tools, allowing MXF video and audio to be imported directly into Pro Tools and making it easy for broadcasters to adopt tapeless workflows.

SoundCode Exchange MXF leverages the QuickTime features of Pro Tools. It provides a QuickTime component and a drag-and-drop utility that allows Pro Tools to see MXF files as QuickTime movies. This means the Pro Tools QuickTime Import feature can be used to create a video track within seconds to play back high-definition or standard-definition MXF files. The video can be viewed as a window in Pro Tools or output to an external monitor using a Blackmagic Design video card on Mac OS X.