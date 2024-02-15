Nexxen Adds Streaming Service Data from PeerLogix

NEW YORK—The ad tech platform Nexxen has announced an agreement with PeerLogix that will provide users of its TV intelligence platform with exclusive aggregated streaming viewership data from platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus.

PeerLogix captures and catalogs global consumer viewership data from various leading CTV platforms in real-time. Integrated with traditional television viewership data (to which Nexxen also has exclusive access), these comprehensive segments will strengthen Nexxen’s TV Intelligence solution, which already includes Set-Top Box (“STB”), Automatic Content Recognition (“ACR”) and cross-screen panel data.

The integration of PeerLogix's data into our TV Intelligence solution enhances our capacity to deliver unparalleled value to our clients through real-time, premium insights," said Jessica La Rosa, vice president, TV partnerships and strategy at Nexxen. "We're thrilled to be expanding our already holistic and representative dataset with cutting edge streaming viewership data, allowing brands and advertisers to elevate the effectiveness of their campaigns in the fast-evolving CTV landscape."

“Our partnership with Nexxen represents a significant advancement in the evolution of advertising to streaming audiences, introducing a more holistic approach in today's complex media landscape by uniting PeerLogix's robust viewership data with Nexxen's market-leading platform," said William Gorfein, chief executive officer at PeerLogix. "This strategic partnership is a pivotal step forward which offers clients unparalleled insights and enhanced precision in the targeting of streaming audiences, bridging the gap between linear and streaming channels via the Nexxen platform to engage diverse television audiences.”