Nexxen Adds Streaming Service Data from PeerLogix
The deal will provide advertisers with exclusive data from platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+
NEW YORK—The ad tech platform Nexxen has announced an agreement with PeerLogix that will provide users of its TV intelligence platform with exclusive aggregated streaming viewership data from platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus.
PeerLogix captures and catalogs global consumer viewership data from various leading CTV platforms in real-time. Integrated with traditional television viewership data (to which Nexxen also has exclusive access), these comprehensive segments will strengthen Nexxen’s TV Intelligence solution, which already includes Set-Top Box (“STB”), Automatic Content Recognition (“ACR”) and cross-screen panel data.
The integration of PeerLogix's data into our TV Intelligence solution enhances our capacity to deliver unparalleled value to our clients through real-time, premium insights," said Jessica La Rosa, vice president, TV partnerships and strategy at Nexxen. "We're thrilled to be expanding our already holistic and representative dataset with cutting edge streaming viewership data, allowing brands and advertisers to elevate the effectiveness of their campaigns in the fast-evolving CTV landscape."
“Our partnership with Nexxen represents a significant advancement in the evolution of advertising to streaming audiences, introducing a more holistic approach in today's complex media landscape by uniting PeerLogix's robust viewership data with Nexxen's market-leading platform," said William Gorfein, chief executive officer at PeerLogix. "This strategic partnership is a pivotal step forward which offers clients unparalleled insights and enhanced precision in the targeting of streaming audiences, bridging the gap between linear and streaming channels via the Nexxen platform to engage diverse television audiences.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.