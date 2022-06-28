NextGen TV: Six Local Stations Launch 3.0 Broadcasts in Shreveport, La.

SHREVEPORT, La.—Six local television stations serving the Shreveport television market have announced that they had begun broadcasting NextGen TV signals on June 28.

The launch includes KTBS-TV (the KTBS LLC-owned ABC affiliate), KSLA (the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate), KMSS-TV (the Mission Broadcasting-owned Fox affiliate), KTAL-TV (the Nexstar-owned NBC affiliate), KPXJ (the KTBS LLC-owned CW affiliate) and KSHV-TV (the Nexstar-owned MyNet affiliate).

As part of the launch, KPXJ, which is owned by KTBS LLC, and KSHV-TV, which is owned by Nexstar, have converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions.

Those stations will broadcast their own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format.

The FCC has reported that NextGen TV broadcasts (opens in new tab) are now available in 68 markets, reaching about half the country.