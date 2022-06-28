NextGen TV: Six Local Stations Launch 3.0 Broadcasts in Shreveport, La.
By George Winslow published
KTBS-TV, KSLA, KMSS-TV, KTAL-TV, KPXJ and KSHV-TV are offering NextGen TV broadcasts
SHREVEPORT, La.—Six local television stations serving the Shreveport television market have announced that they had begun broadcasting NextGen TV signals on June 28.
The launch includes KTBS-TV (the KTBS LLC-owned ABC affiliate), KSLA (the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate), KMSS-TV (the Mission Broadcasting-owned Fox affiliate), KTAL-TV (the Nexstar-owned NBC affiliate), KPXJ (the KTBS LLC-owned CW affiliate) and KSHV-TV (the Nexstar-owned MyNet affiliate).
As part of the launch, KPXJ, which is owned by KTBS LLC, and KSHV-TV, which is owned by Nexstar, have converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions.
Those stations will broadcast their own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format.
The FCC has reported that NextGen TV broadcasts (opens in new tab) are now available in 68 markets, reaching about half the country.
TV Tech has been tracking all the launches of NextGen TV signals around the country. Our updated list of markets where NextGen TV broadcasts are available can be seen here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.