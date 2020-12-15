NextGen TV Launches at WWLP in Springfield, Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.—WWLP, a Nexstar-owned station serving the Springfield, Mass., market, has begun broadcasting in the ATSC 3.0-powered NextGen TV standard, TV Technology has learned.

No official announcement has been made from Nexstar or WWLP on the launch, though Nexstar confirmed that the station is broadcasting the next-generation TV transmission standard.

NextGen TV has been deploying across the country , having previously launched in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Nashville and more. According to ATSC’s official deployment map, there are now 20 markets broadcasting NextGen TV.