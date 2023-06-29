NextGen TV Comes to South Bend, Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Five major television stations have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, broadcasts in the South Bend-Elkhart television market.

The Thursday June 29 included WSBT-TV (Sinclair-owned CBS and Fox affiliate), WNDU-TV (Gray Television’s NBC affiliate), WSJV (Gray Television’s H&I affiliate), WNIT (Michigan Public Broadcasting’s PBS affiliate), and WHME-TV (Family Broadcasting Corporation’s independent station).

For the launch, WSJV, which is owned by Gray Television, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WSJV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing digital format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.

BitPath will make its groundbreaking NavPath and BitPoint precise navigation and positioning services available at no charge to Indiana’s first responders.

TV Tech has been tracking the launch of NextGen TV broadcasts around the country. Our full list of markets that offer 3.0 signs is available here .