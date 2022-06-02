NextGen TV Comes to Greenville, S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C.—Five stations serving the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market have launched NextGen TV (a.k.a. ATSC 3.0) broadcasts, boosting the total launches in the U.S. to nearly 50 markets, with 29 of the top 40 now offering the new digital broadcast technology.

The June 2 launch includes WLOS (ABC), WSPA-TV (CBS), WHNS (FOX), WYFF (NBC) and WMYA-TV (MyNet). Affiliates of all the “Big 4” networks and stations owned by Sinclair, Nexstar, Hearst, Gray and Cunningham participated in the launch.

As part of the launch WMYA-TV, which is owned by Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation and covers the South Carolina portions of the television market, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions.

WMYA-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.