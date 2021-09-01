Nexstar’s New Diginet Rewind TV Bows in 50M Homes

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media has launched Rewind TV, a digital subchannel offering a slate of classic television sitcoms from the 1980s and 1990s in nearly 50 million homes, about 40% of all U.S. TV homes, including such large markets such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Rewind TV is available on newly designated or recently vacated digital sub-channels licensed to Nexstar.

Nexstar’s companion digital network, Antenna TV, remains focused on programming from the 1960s and 1970s, including weeknight reruns of “Johnny Carson.”

“We created Rewind TV to give Gen X viewers a network dedicated to their own nostalgic comedy classics,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar Media’s Network Division. “We’re excited about today’s debut, and looking forward to expanding the network to millions more viewers in additional markets across the country. Rewind has a lot of opportunity for growth.”