Nexstar’s New Diginet Rewind TV Bows in 50M Homes
Digital subchannel is airing classic TV programming from the 1980s and 1990s in such markets as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago
IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media has launched Rewind TV, a digital subchannel offering a slate of classic television sitcoms from the 1980s and 1990s in nearly 50 million homes, about 40% of all U.S. TV homes, including such large markets such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Rewind TV is available on newly designated or recently vacated digital sub-channels licensed to Nexstar.
Nexstar’s companion digital network, Antenna TV, remains focused on programming from the 1960s and 1970s, including weeknight reruns of “Johnny Carson.”
“We created Rewind TV to give Gen X viewers a network dedicated to their own nostalgic comedy classics,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar Media’s Network Division. “We’re excited about today’s debut, and looking forward to expanding the network to millions more viewers in additional markets across the country. Rewind has a lot of opportunity for growth.”
More information about Rewind TV, including a list of digital subchannels carrying the network, can be found at www.rewindtv.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.